Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Lowered by Analyst

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 0.7 %

BBWI opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.90. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $209,493.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

