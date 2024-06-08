Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Lifted by Cormark (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued on Monday, June 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$5.95 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$4.57 and a 52-week high of C$7.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

