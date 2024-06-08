Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Issued By Roth Capital

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNK. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Cinemark Stock Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Cinemark by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.