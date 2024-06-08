Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37.67 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00004465 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $324.98 million and $37.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.87 or 0.05303267 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00046405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009495 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,184,298 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.