Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 880.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,525 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.39. 10,059,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,795,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

