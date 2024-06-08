Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $4.12 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 91.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,272 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after buying an additional 122,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,781,195,000 after buying an additional 53,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,259,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $698.81. 1,122,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,719. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $526.11 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $732.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $735.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

