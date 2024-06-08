Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $4.54 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1,124.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.82.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RGA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.13. 262,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.48. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $135.07 and a 1-year high of $213.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.