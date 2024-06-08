Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $5.12 Million in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 89,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 214,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,171. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.45. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

