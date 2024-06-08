Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 27,490 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 178.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,509,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,690. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.56.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

