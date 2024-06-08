Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 140,824 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,824 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ResMed by 102.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after buying an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after acquiring an additional 95,689 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $117,621,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RMD traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.91. 411,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,255. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average of $186.42. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $229.97.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $3,178,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,795. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

