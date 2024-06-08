Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 176,674 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,674 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,191,000 after buying an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY remained flat at $13.93 during midday trading on Friday. 11,586,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,867,152. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

