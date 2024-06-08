Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASR shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASR traded down $17.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $307.63. The stock had a trading volume of 72,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.91 and a 200-day moving average of $300.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $5.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

