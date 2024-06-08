Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JD.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 9,661,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,362,757. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.46.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

