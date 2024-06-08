Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $90.41 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $90.41 million and $13.16 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003412 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 366,035,221,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

