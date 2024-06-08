Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.89

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.89 and traded as high as $17.80. Rand Capital shares last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 1,427 shares.

Rand Capital Trading Down 8.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 28.32, a quick ratio of 28.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 76.21% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Godley bought 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,411.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 68.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

