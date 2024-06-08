Ratan Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 40,000 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Caesars Entertainment comprises 1.2% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $11,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,662. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.89.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

