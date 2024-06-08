Ratan Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Ratan Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises 3.4% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 39,135 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.53. 2,260,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,305. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

