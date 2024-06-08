Ratan Capital Management LP Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Ratan Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises about 2.0% of Ratan Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ratan Capital Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,698,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,073 shares in the company, valued at $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,982,551 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB stock traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.02. 1,597,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -80.79 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $222.78 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.11.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

