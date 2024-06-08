Ratan Capital Management LP Invests $944,000 in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after purchasing an additional 157,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,024,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 76,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $9,783,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 748,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,036. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.30.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

