Redburn Atlantic Upgrades United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) to “Buy”

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $70.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

UAL stock opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in United Airlines by 43.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 133.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 111.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

