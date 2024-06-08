Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGLS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $2.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
