Repare Therapeutics’ (RPTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Repare Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RPTX opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.40. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,612 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

