Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.36.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
