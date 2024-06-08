Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.95. 883,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,852. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

