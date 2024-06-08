Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.72 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $2.08 billion and approximately $6.72 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $4,083.93 or 0.05881111 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 509,722 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 510,040.31143697. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 4,081.6540244 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,438,156.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

