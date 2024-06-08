Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Isaac Woods Sells 297 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ROK opened at $255.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.28 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 336.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.