Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of PARA opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

