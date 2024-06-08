RTC Group (LON:RTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.00

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.44), with a volume of 98471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.47).

RTC Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 75.41. The firm has a market cap of £18.34 million, a PE ratio of 961.54 and a beta of 1.17.

RTC Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,615.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

RTC Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Sarah Dye sold 70,000 shares of RTC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.22), for a total transaction of £66,500 ($85,201.79). Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

