Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue $0.54 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.538 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $973.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.22% and a return on equity of 1,059.92%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.