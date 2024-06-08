Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.9% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 23,653.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,300 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Salesforce by 443.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,199,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $315,748,000 after purchasing an additional 979,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,362,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,924,097.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $241.85. 6,883,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,260,156. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.53.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

