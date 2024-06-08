Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $19.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 695,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after buying an additional 913,014 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,187,000 after buying an additional 880,271 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

