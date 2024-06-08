Saputo Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Saputo Stock Up 6.8 %

SAP stock opened at C$29.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.28 and a 52 week high of C$34.90.

Get Saputo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.