Saputo Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
Saputo Stock Up 6.8 %
SAP stock opened at C$29.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.28 and a 52 week high of C$34.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$31.50 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.19.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
