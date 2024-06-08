Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD – Get Free Report) dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 57,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 34,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Save Foods Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $983,036.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc, an agri-food tech company, develops and sells eco-friendly green treatments for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. The company's products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with oxidizing agent-based sanitizers for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

