Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.46% of Terreno Realty worth $80,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. 376,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,471. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.56 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

