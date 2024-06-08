Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 376,478 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 376,478 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.53% of Arista Networks worth $385,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANET traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $296.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.32 and a 12-month high of $329.04.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $303,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,368 shares of company stock valued at $119,728,043. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

