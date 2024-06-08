Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 9,694 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.20% of Onsemi worth $70,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Trading Down 0.2 %

ON stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,333. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

