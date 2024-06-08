Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,760 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $601,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 206,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,630,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $536.73. 3,081,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $539.62. The company has a market cap of $463.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $520.42 and a 200 day moving average of $500.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

