Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 562,626 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of U.S. Bancorp worth $91,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock remained flat at $39.02 during midday trading on Friday. 8,218,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,200,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

