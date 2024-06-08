Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 493,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $57,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,633,000 after acquiring an additional 61,708 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Atmos Energy by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.78. 1,073,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.17.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

