Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,480,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 46,316 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $196,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,049,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,307,168. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.