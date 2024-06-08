Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.27 Billion Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,293 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,273,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 570,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,580,000 after purchasing an additional 243,555 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $12.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $849.99. 2,468,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $775.80 and a 200 day moving average of $707.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $432.34 and a 52-week high of $856.81. The company has a market cap of $807.84 billion, a PE ratio of 125.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

