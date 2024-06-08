Schroder Investment Management Group Has $293.44 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,942 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $293,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 664.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 16.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,514,000 after buying an additional 222,183 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.21.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $169.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,198. The stock has a market cap of $299.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

