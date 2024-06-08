Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of TE Connectivity worth $78,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TEL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

