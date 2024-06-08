Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,926 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $243,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broderick Brian C grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 37,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,980,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 134,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 32,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

XOM stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,289,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $108.56. The company has a market capitalization of $444.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

