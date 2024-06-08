Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.74% of Catalent worth $59,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,909,000 after buying an additional 365,648 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Catalent by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Catalent by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after buying an additional 376,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Read Our Latest Report on CTLT

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $56.39. 950,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,224. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.99.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.