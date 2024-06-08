Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39,244 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Broadcom worth $567,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Broadcom by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 935,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,044,237,000 after purchasing an additional 636,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,406.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,353. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $788.78 and a 1 year high of $1,445.40. The stock has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,338.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,230.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,341.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.