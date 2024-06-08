Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 2,237,721 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,205,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237,721 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $483,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $4,414,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $4,445,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $63.91. 9,523,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,966. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

