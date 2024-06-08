Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 940,849 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 4,747.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 940,849 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.65% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $62,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,166,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 291,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,169,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EWY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,859. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

