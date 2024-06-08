Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.04% of Ciena worth $67,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Ciena by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 34.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 352,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $73,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $45.75. 2,792,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,805. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,611 shares in the company, valued at $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $199,926.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,601.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $175,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,330. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

