Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 460,769 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460,769 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.49% of Enphase Energy worth $87,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,542,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 173,628 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.10.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,649,325. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $9.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,301. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average is $116.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

